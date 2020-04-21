See More Speed Reads
GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee agrees Russia tried to interfere in 2016 election on Trump's behalf

1:10 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has finally concluded what the rest of the intelligence community did years ago.

On Tuesday, the GOP-led committee released its report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It confirms Kremlin-led interference in the election was aimed at helping President Trump, in contrast with what Trump has repeatedly brushed off as a "hoax."

The report released Tuesday is heavily redacted, but it's clear that it confirms the U.S. intelligence community's assessment made back in January 2017. It echoes conclusions made in the 2017 report, noting there was "specific intelligence reporting to support the assessment that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russian government demonstrated a preference for candidate Trump." The committee also concluded there was evidence showing Putin had "approved and directed aspects" of that interference.

"The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community's conclusions," Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) confirmed in a statement. Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) added that there was "no reason to doubt that the Russians' success in 2016 is leading them to try again in 2020" — something former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and many other intelligence professionals have warned of for years. Kathryn Krawczyk

New study finds Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine does not benefit coronavirus patients

2:12 p.m.
hydroxychloroquine.
BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

A nationwide study that's been submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine found that hydroxychloroquine — a malaria drug often touted by President Trump has a strong candidate for COVID-19 therapy — does not benefit coronavirus patients, The Associated Press reports.

In fact, the analysis, which tracked 368 patients in U.S. veterans hospitals, shows that patients treated with the drug actually died at a higher rate than those treated with standard care. Hydroxychloroquine reportedly also didn't make a difference when it comes to who needed a breathing machine.

The study was the largest to look at the drug so far, but like its predecessors, it still isn't considered a rigorous experiment and has yet to be peer-reviewed. The National Institutes of Health and other research labs are in the process of conducting large-scale trials that will hopefully paint a clear picture of its efficacy. Still, several scientists have been "underwhelmed" with the drug's performance so far. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Lindsey Graham worries Georgia is re-opening 'too fast too soon'

1:37 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) respects Georgia's right to handle the coronavirus pandemic how it wants, but he's a little worried about the latest announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Georgia is gearing up to re-open some sectors of its economy soon, including gyms, restaurants, and theaters. But Graham thinks Atlanta should slow things down a little bit, pointing out that what happens in Georgia could affect his own state, South Carolina.

Of course, South Carolina is also loosening some restrictions; a variety retail stores were allowed to re-open Monday afternoon as long as they operated at 20 percent capacity or less. Graham, though, was on board with the idea, praising Gov. Henry McMaster (R). The difference, in Graham's mind, seems to be that South Carolina's guidelines are a bit more specific and focused on maintaining social distancing than their neighbor to the south. Tim O'Donnell

HBO Max to launch next month with Looney Tunes, Elmo, and more — but no Friends reunion

1:17 p.m.
HBO Max.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

HBO Max will officially make its streaming debut next month, no longer with the Friends reunion special but with one thing no other service offers: an Elmo talk show featuring Batman.

An official launch date of May 27 was announced for the new WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday, with a trailer debuting that highlights its 10,000 hours of content from Friends and Game of Thrones to A Star Is Born and Aquaman. This will be the new streaming home of Friends after it was removed from Netflix.

HBO Max, which will cost $14.99 a month, is also launching with some originals, including new Looney Tunes shorts and the content the world has long demanded: a late-night talk show hosted by Elmo. A trailer for The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo released on Tuesday makes it look exactly like a typical network late-night show but with Elmo as host, and his guests include John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis, and ... Batman? Sure, why not? There's also trailer for HBO Max's new Looney Tunes cartoons, although seeing Bugs Bunny use a modern smartphone in it is already a little too weird for some.

Other originals that will be available at launch include Love Life, a new comedy series starring Anna Kendrick, and On the Record, a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons. One notable omission from the HBO Max launch slate, though, is the Friends reunion special, which was originally meant to be a major draw to the service at launch but has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max will be the latest streaming service to launch amid the pandemic after Quibi did so earlier this month and after NBCUniversal's Peacock was made available for some last week, although it won't be available for most until July. Brendan Morrow

Liberal candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat performed far better among mail-in votes, bucking past trends

12:32 p.m.
Wisconsin election.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Wisconsin's elections earlier this month were odd in many ways, most notably because they took place during the coronavirus pandemic, when many other states were pushing their in-person voting back. But the fact that the election took place wasn't the only anomaly.

A New York Times analysis found that liberal jurist Jill Karofsky, who won a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court in an upset, significantly outperformed her opponent, the incumbent conservative Justice Daniel Kelly, when it came to mail voting. The Times reached the conclusion after looking at data from the 27 Wisconsin municipalities which separated their in-person votes from those sent by mail. In one precinct, for example, Kelly won 64 percent of the election day vote, while Karofsky took 70 percent in the mail.

The news was a shock for many political scientists, who have traditionally found that voting by mail doesn't provide much of an advantage for either party. "It's convincing and surprising that Karofsky appears have done better among mail voters than in-person voters," said Barry Burdern, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "That's a change from past trends. It's unclear if that's going to be something permanent or very something very specific to the election."

Either way, the Times notes, the results likely won't do much to dispel the opposition to mail voting from President Trump and Republicans who worry it will enhance Democratic turnout. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Stanley Tucci offers unsolicited advice on making the perfect Negroni

11:53 a.m.
Stanley Tucci.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Stanley Tucci is here to save you from Martini-brand vermouth, and if you learn how to make a Negroni along the way, well, so be it.

In an IGTV tutorial posted Monday, Tucci talked his way through preparing his wife, Felicity Blunt, the classic Italian cocktail, offering a few controversial suggestions along the way: shake, don't stir; serve up; and "if you don't like gin, you can use vodka." His recipe otherwise calls for a double shot of gin, a shot of sweet Vermouth (but not Martini, for the love of god), and a shot of Campari. Garnish with a pre-sliced orange and voila, you have yourself a "ubiquitous Milanese cocktail."

Watch — and trust me, you'll want to — here. Jeva Lange

Majority of Americans don't expect gatherings of 10 or more people to be safe until June or later, poll finds

11:50 a.m.
Americans.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

A majority of Americans anticipate that gatherings of 10 or more people will be unsafe at least until the end of June, if not longer, a new poll has found.

In a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Tuesday, only 10 percent of respondents said they expect gatherings of 10 or more people will be safe to attend by the end of April or sooner.

Twenty-one percent said they expected these gatherings to be safe by the end of of May, but 65 percent said they don't expect them to be safe until the end of June or later. This includes 20 percent who said the end of June, 13 percent who said the end of July, 19 percent who said later in 2020, and 13 percent who said longer.

This comes amid protests against stay-at-home orders in some states, though a recent Pew Research Center poll found that 66 percent of Americans are more concerned that coronavirus restrictions will be lifted too soon rather than not soon enough. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll also found that just 27 percent of Americans said they expected to resume their regular routine by June 1, and even when coronavirus restrictions lift, a recent Gallup poll found that most Americans will hold off on resuming their normal activities right away.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 1,013 adults over the phone from April 14-19. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

Biden would have to raise $1 million every day until the election to catch up to Trump's current stockpile

11:49 a.m.
Joe Biden.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Joe Biden has some serious catching up to do.

Fundraising numbers put the former vice president and the Democratic Party $187 million behind President Trump and the Republican Party's stockpile at the end of first fundraising quarter of the year. That means Biden would have to raise at least $1 million every day until the election to match Trump's haul at the end of March — not to mention whatever Trump raises during that time too, The New York Times reports.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee could count $57.2 million in the bank while Trump and the Republican National Committee rang in at $244 million in cash on hand, quarterly fundraising numbers show. Regardless, things should start looking up for Biden now that he's essentially locked up the 2020 Democratic nomination, as donations going to other Democratic primary candidates may start filtering to him. Trump, meanwhile, has had since the 2016 election to start replenishing his campaign bank account.

Things are looking better for downballot Democrats challenging Republican senators, FEC numbers show. Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Jaime Harrison, challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); and Mark Kelly, challenging Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.); are among the several Democrats who outraised incumbent Republicans in the last quarter. Kathryn Krawczyk

