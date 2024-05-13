Blinken: Israel's Gaza tactics risk 'enduring insurgency'

The secretary of state criticized Israel's lack of plan to protect Rafah civilians

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli military officials
"A lot of armed Hamas will be left no matter what they do in Rafah," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said
(Image credit: Evelyn Hockstein / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "delivered some of the Biden administration's strongest public criticism yet of Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza" in a pair of TV interviews Sunday, The Associated Press said. Meanwhile, as Israeli forces pushed deeper into Rafah to pursue a goal of eradicating the last Hamas military stronghold, reconstituted Hamas forces attacked in areas farther north that Israel had declared cleared of militants.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

