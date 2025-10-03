The week’s best photos

A raven calls out from a charred tree in Canada&amp;rsquo;s Jasper National Park. The photograph, taken by Maxime Legare-Vezina after devastating wildfires in the area last year, won the silver award for best portrait in the Bird Photographer of the Year competition

A raven calls out from a charred tree in Jasper National Park, Canada

(Image credit: Maxime Legare-Vezina / Bird Photographer of the Year)

Riot police

A Molotov cocktail is thrown at riot police during a protest over the disappearance of 43 students in Ayotzinapa, Mexico

(Image credit: Carl de Souza / Getty Images)

Titouan Leduc

French urban climber Titouan Leduc ascends the Varso Tower, one of Europe’s tallest skyscrapers, in Warsaw, Poland

(Image credit: Wojtek Radwanski / Getty Images)

A performer from Gratte Ciel

A performer balances on stilts during the FAB International Arts Festival in Bordeaux, France

(Image credit: Philippe Lopez / Getty Images)

A camel

A man pets a camel during the Maralal International Camel Derby in Kenya

(Image credit: Luis Tato / Getty Images)

Residents gather on a street in Cebu

Residents stand among the rubble in Bogo City after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake devastated the central Philippines 

(Image credit: Daniel Ceng / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Mexico&#039;s Ministry of National Defense

Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense performs during a cultural event in Zapopan

(Image credit: Ulises Ruiz / Getty Images)

A deer

A red deer stag breathes in the cold dawn air in Richmond Park, London

(Image credit: Toby Melville / Reuters)

Soldiers

Soldiers wait to cast their ballots at a polling station in Chișinău, Moldova

(Image credit: Vadim Ghirda / AP)

Anti-government protesters in Antsiranana, Madagascar

Protesters call for the resignation of Madagascar’s president Andry Rajoelina in Antsiranana

(Image credit: FITA / AFP / Getty Images)

A bus and car

A man stands beside a sinkhole that formed following heavy rain in Odesa, Ukraine

(Image credit: Oleksandr Gimanov / Getty Images)

The flotilla boat in Greece

A civilian boat in the Global Sumud flotilla sets sail from the coast of Crete, Greece

(Image credit: Niccolo Celesti / Anadolu / Getty Images)

