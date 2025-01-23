Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand
The law grants same-sex spouses the same rights as married heterosexual couples
What happened
Hundreds of same-sex couples are gathering at a luxury mall in Bangkok Thursday to get married under Thailand's new marriage equality law. The legislation, which took effect Thursday morning, grants same-sex spouses the same legal, financial and medical rights as married heterosexual couples.
Who said what
Thailand is the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage and the third in Asia, after Nepal and Taiwan. The Marriage Equality Act changed "the words 'men and women' and 'husband and wife' to 'individuals' and 'marriage partners'" in the relevant civil code, The Associated Press said. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on social media that the "rainbow flag has been planted gracefully in Thailand."
The "easygoing" Southeast Asian country is "famously open to and accepting of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people," and the "Buddhist beliefs followed by more than 90% of Thais don't forbid LGBT lifestyles," the BBC said. But enshrining same-sex marriage took a long and "determined campaign to change attitudes in Thai officialdom and society," and few other Asian nations are "likely to follow suit."
What next?
Thailand plans to use the new law as a boost to its tourism-dependent economy, "promoting itself internationally as an LGBTQ tourist destination," The New York Times said.
