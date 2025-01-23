Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand

What happened

Hundreds of same-sex couples are gathering at a luxury mall in Bangkok Thursday to get married under Thailand's new marriage equality law. The legislation, which took effect Thursday morning, grants same-sex spouses the same legal, financial and medical rights as married heterosexual couples.

Who said what

Thailand is the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage and the third in Asia, after Nepal and Taiwan. The Marriage Equality Act changed "the words 'men and women' and 'husband and wife' to 'individuals' and 'marriage partners'" in the relevant civil code, The Associated Press said. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on social media that the "rainbow flag has been planted gracefully in Thailand."

The "easygoing" Southeast Asian country is "famously open to and accepting of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people," and the "Buddhist beliefs followed by more than 90% of Thais don't forbid LGBT lifestyles," the BBC said. But enshrining same-sex marriage took a long and "determined campaign to change attitudes in Thai officialdom and society," and few other Asian nations are "likely to follow suit."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Thailand plans to use the new law as a boost to its tourism-dependent economy, "promoting itself internationally as an LGBTQ tourist destination," The New York Times said.