Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand

The law grants same-sex spouses the same rights as married heterosexual couples

Same-sex couple shows of marriage certificate as Thailand enacts marriage equality
Hundreds of same-sex couples are gathering at a luxury mall in Bangkok today to wed
(Image credit: Anusak Laowilas / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Hundreds of same-sex couples are gathering at a luxury mall in Bangkok Thursday to get married under Thailand's new marriage equality law. The legislation, which took effect Thursday morning, grants same-sex spouses the same legal, financial and medical rights as married heterosexual couples.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸