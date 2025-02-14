Becoming Led Zeppelin: an 'exhilarating' documentary

First authorised film captures the legendary rock band's energy – but avoids their 'nearly mythic destructive arc'

Led Zeppelin stand beneath the wings of their plane.
Becoming Led Zeppelin is a 'rose-coloured' look back
(Image credit: Alamy / Album)
By
published

Led Zeppelin were, for a time, "the world's biggest band", and at long last we have an "official documentary" about them, said James Mottram in NME. Directed by Bernard MacMahon, the film interweaves archive footage with interviews with Zep's three surviving members: Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page, the guitarist who forged the band from the ashes of his previous outfit, The Yardbirds.

There are also "previously unheard musings" from John Bonham, who died in 1980, which make him feel present too. As per the title, the film focuses on the band's inception, and it is "forensic" when it comes to pre-Zep moments, with explorations of the band members' childhoods and early influences – even if it is "frustrating" that the narrative stops before "Stairway to Heaven".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸