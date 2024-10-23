Undercover: Exposing the Far Right – 'nail-biting' film unfolds like a 'spy thriller'

Havana Marking's 'unsettling' new documentary is 'chilling to contemplate'

Patrik Hermansson in Undercover: Exposing the Far Right.
This 'high stakes' film has all the elements of a 'rollicking story'
(Image credit: Channel 4)
By
published

"Undercover: Exposing the Far Right", which aired on Channel 4 this week, "isn't just a good documentary – it's a great one", said Leila Latif in The Guardian.

Havana Marking's 90-minute exposé follows investigators from anti-racism advocacy group Hope Not Hate as they "track down far-right extremists". The film focuses on "two heroic figures": researcher Patrik Hermansson and journalist Harry Shukman, who go undercover to infiltrate meetings and groups with secret cameras.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like