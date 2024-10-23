Undercover: Exposing the Far Right – 'nail-biting' film unfolds like a 'spy thriller'
Havana Marking's 'unsettling' new documentary is 'chilling to contemplate'
"Undercover: Exposing the Far Right", which aired on Channel 4 this week, "isn't just a good documentary – it's a great one", said Leila Latif in The Guardian.
Havana Marking's 90-minute exposé follows investigators from anti-racism advocacy group Hope Not Hate as they "track down far-right extremists". The film focuses on "two heroic figures": researcher Patrik Hermansson and journalist Harry Shukman, who go undercover to infiltrate meetings and groups with secret cameras.
It's "nail-biting work", and it feels as if the pair are in "extreme danger" for much of the film: a "hidden camera could be detected or a slip of the tongue could expose them" at any moment. Luckily for them, the extremists are "incapable of shutting up". Britain First's London Mayoral candidate Nick Scanlon "uses just about every slur for Black people during a brief conversation with a relative stranger", while academic Emil Kirkegaard "spouts eugenics talking points with a side of fixation on penis size".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The film goes "far beyond anti-immigration issues", shining a light on the disturbing rise of "well-funded and media-savvy influencers using discredited 'race science'" to "legitimise prejudice for a new, disenfranchised audience", said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph.
Much of what we see is "unsettling", and the "high stakes" drama of the undercover investigation gives the documentary the feel of a "spy thriller". It has all the elements of a "rollicking story" including "tension, risk, relevance" and a "knife-edge investigation that intrigued till the end". Woven with "just enough" details about the members of Hope Not Hate and the undercover journalist at the heart of the action to "lend their crusade emotional heft", the film is "thrilling to behold but chilling to contemplate".
Among the most "striking" footage is the casual conversations recorded between German activist Erik Ahrens and ex-private school teacher Matthew Frost, which are peppered with "abhorrent ideas" such as the "correlation between race and IQ", said Dan Einav in the Financial Times.
The film hit headlines earlier this week when it was dropped at the last minute from the London Film Festival for fears over staff safety, said Carol Midgley in The Times. "Hmm. It must be thrilling for the far-right to be considered so powerful." Marking's frustration that "fear is its own form of censorship" rings true: "Yes, we are in the aftermath of the Southport riots, but it all feels a bit feeble." Still, the eleventh-hour cancellation meant the film gained more publicity than it otherwise would have. "Sometimes life works in mysterious ways."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
'Early voting leaps to historic start'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The rules for armed police in the UK
The Explainer What the law says about when police officers can open fire in Britain
By The Week Staff Published
-
Yulia Navalnaya: the new face of Russia's opposition
In the Spotlight Widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny vows to return home and run for president 'once Putin is gone'
By The Week UK Last updated
-
A blowout trip to Dubai without blowing the bank
The Week Recommends Yes, you can get by on little money in the land of excess
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The insides and outsides of Helsinki's energetic art scene
The Week Recommends Finland's capital has an admirable mix of street art and museums
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The best ski resorts for a winter escape
The Week Recommends From the Dolomites to the Pyrenees, these are Europe's top ski destinations
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mulled white wine: a 'quirky' Christmas hit?
The Week Recommends Retailers are hoping to tempt shoppers with a 'lighter' version of the classic festive tipple
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Tartiflette recipe
The Week Recommends This cheesy dish is perfectly warming in the winter
By The Week UK Published