What They Found: Sam Mendes's powerful debut documentary
The Oscar-winning director's harrowing film features footage and first-hand accounts of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen
The Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes's first documentary "is a short, stark shock" that might well contain some of "the most disturbing images ever shown on British TV", said Jack Seale in The Guardian. It is a straightforward combination of two "precious artefacts" from the vaults of London's Imperial War Museum: film footage shot by Sergeants Mike Lewis and Bill Lawrie of the British Army Film and Photographic Unit, documenting the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945; and audio interviews from the 1980s, in which the two cameramen recall the sights they encountered.
It's clear that they had no idea what to expect when they were sent to film a camp for "political prisoners": Lewis, himself Jewish, remembers thinking the assignment would be "dull". But what they witnessed there would "change them and stay with them for ever".
We see bodies in unthinkable numbers, "tossed onto trucks and into pits like mannequins", said Carol Midgley in The Times. Lawrie and Lewis's recollections are voiced quietly, meaning there is nothing to do but "focus on the heinous images in front of you".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The sight of all these corpses being "dropped like litter" stays in the mind, said John Nathan in The Jewish Chronicle. What shocks even more is the "easy arrogance" of the "well-fed" German guards left behind after liberation, and tasked with the mass burial of the typhus-ridden cadavers. "As the Holocaust recedes further from living memory," said Dan Einav in the Financial Times, "it's hard to overstate the importance of such films."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Return: a 'lethally effective' Odyssey adaptation
The Week Recommends Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche reunite in Urberto Pasolini's 'emotionally gripping' drama
By The Week UK
-
6 trackers to help you find everything from your keys to your kids
The Week Recommends These devices offer accuracy and ease
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Codeword: April 17, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff
-
The Return: a 'lethally effective' Odyssey adaptation
The Week Recommends Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche reunite in Urberto Pasolini's 'emotionally gripping' drama
By The Week UK
-
Critics' choice: Three takes on tavern dining
Feature A second Minetta Tavern, A 1946 dining experience, and a menu with a mission
By The Week US
-
Film reviews: Warfare and A Minecraft Movie
Feature A combat film that puts us in the thick of it and five misfits fall into a cubic-world adventure
By The Week US
-
Music reviews: Perfume Genius, Momma, Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Feature "Glory," "Welcome to My Blue Sky," and "Who Believes in Angels?"
By The Week US
-
Myth and Marble: Ancient Roman Sculpture From the Torlonia Collection
Feature The private collection is being revealed to the public for the first time in decades
By The Week US
-
Ione Skye's 6 favorite books about love and loss
Feature The actress recommends works by James Baldwin, Nora Ephron, and more
By The Week US
-
Book reviews: 'Miracles and Wonder: The Historical Mystery of Jesus' and 'When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines'
Feature The college dropout who ruled the magazine era and the mysteries surrounding Jesus Christ
By The Week US
-
The Canadian: taking a sleeper train across Canada
The Week Recommends Unique and unforgettable way to see this 'vast and varied' landscape
By The Week UK