What They Found: Sam Mendes's powerful debut documentary

The Oscar-winning director's harrowing film features footage and first-hand accounts of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen

A still image from Sam Mendes&#039;s What They Found documentary.
'It's hard to overstate the importance of such films'
(Image credit: BBC / Imperial War Museum)
By
published

The Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes's first documentary "is a short, stark shock" that might well contain some of "the most disturbing images ever shown on British TV", said Jack Seale in The Guardian. It is a straightforward combination of two "precious artefacts" from the vaults of London's Imperial War Museum: film footage shot by Sergeants Mike Lewis and Bill Lawrie of the British Army Film and Photographic Unit, documenting the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945; and audio interviews from the 1980s, in which the two cameramen recall the sights they encountered.

It's clear that they had no idea what to expect when they were sent to film a camp for "political prisoners": Lewis, himself Jewish, remembers thinking the assignment would be "dull". But what they witnessed there would "change them and stay with them for ever".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸