11 extra-special holiday gifts for everyone on your list

Stuck on what to get for that special person? Maybe they always say, “Don’t get my anything,” or you think they already have everything. Fear not. This gift guide is built for even the hardest person to shop for.
For the homebody: Bearaby Pillow Boots
These super-soft boots are made from actual pillows, so every step feel like walking on air. They cushion and cradle the feet and are the “perfect” accessory to don when “lounging at home,” said Sunset. Colors include neutral Moonstone Grey, rich Hollyberry and Sweet Lavender, a pretty pastel. ($149, Bearaby)
For the entertainer: Boarderie Happy Holidays large cheese and charcuterie board
With its 15 artisan cheese, four meats and 19 accompaniments, like dried mango slices, candied butter pecans and cranberry cinnamon crackers, this board looks — and tastes — impressive. The “downright stunning” platter arrives fully assembled, said Taste of Home, and it takes less than 10 minutes to go from “plastic-wrapped to ready-to-serve.” It is enough to comfortably feed 10 people, and when the cheese and meats are gone the recipient will be left with a beautiful acacia serving board to use at future parties. ($249, Boarderie)
For the dog parent: Canelo & Co. custom pajamas
Sweet dreams start with these soft pajama bottoms, featuring images of their precious pup. Choose a cute pattern, like the woodsy Toile de Jouy or Gift & Bones, upload a few photos of their dog, then wait for the personalized PJs to arrive. Take this present to an even higher level by ordering the coordinating wrapping paper, also personalized with their pet’s face. ($60, Canelo & Co)
For the creative: Caran d’Ache custom pen
Design a pen that’s as one-of-a-kind as they are. With the customized Caran d’Ache + Me 849 ballpoint pen, you get to choose the colors and finishes of the body, clip, button and cartridge, plus add a custom message with emojis to the side of the pen and packaging. Caran d’Ache is known for using high-quality materials and creating instruments that are lightweight and write smoothly. (starting at $70, Caran d’Ache)
For the always-on-the-go person: Even Keel Days customized body care set
Self-care is important, and should be part of everyone’s routine. By putting together a custom set of Even Keel Days body care items for your loved one, it helps them slow down and focus on their well-being. Select an essential oil candle, biodegradable clay soap bar and two aromatherapy bath fizzy scents, and Even Keel Days will put it all together in a lovely package. All products are handcrafted in Brooklyn out of clean, sustainable ingredients and smell amazing. ($49, Even Keel Days)
For the warm-weather seeker: Glasshouse Fragrances Mocktail Meditation candle
This calming candle turns a cold, dreary winter day into a summery moment. Glasshouse Fragrances is known for offering intense, “unique and enchanting scents,” said Who What Wear, and Mocktail Meditation is a dreamy blend of salted cucamelon and starfruit. While the scent evokes beach memories, the candle’s adorable glass jar features frolicking monkeys, sloths and flowers. ($60, Glasshouse Fragrances)
For the art appreciator: Green Wolf Lighting handblown table light
Illuminate their life and add to their art collection at the same time. Green Wolf Lighting’s sculptural cordless lamps are made of glass handblown in Murano, Italy, then crafted in London. The result is a beautiful, rechargeable light that blends traditional glassblowing with contemporary style. This lamp, featuring a graceful cloud, is part of a limited edition series, numbered to 1,000. ($650, Abask)
For the flower enthusiast: Lasting Brilliance forever roses
Bouquets are beautiful, but fleeting. Lasting Brilliance arrangements are preserved in a non-toxic way so that the roses last for three years without water. They keep their shape and vibrant color and look striking when placed on a vanity, coffee table or desk. Choose your size (starting at 16 roses), color (the deep red and baby pink are top choices) and box type. (starting at $149, Lasting Brilliance)
For the jewelry lover: Nadri Blue Lagoon bracelet
This delicate bracelet makes a statement without being over the top. Its glistening blue stones pop against the 18k-gold-plated links, and the adjustable clasp ensures a secure fit on the wrist. They could save it for special occasions, but this elegant piece also adds a touch of sparkle to everyday wear. ($90, Nadri)
For the cook: Rubirosa pasta sampler and marinara sauce gift set
The classic popcorn tin gets an Italian makeover. This sampler from New York City’s Rubirosa Pizza & Ristorante includes packages of handmade lumache, casarecce and trottole pastas and three jars of marinara sauce. It’s perfect for “anyone who dreams in carbs,” said Oprah Daily, and they can follow Rubirosa’s recipes or create their own. ($88, Rubirosa)
For the puzzle fan: Sunday Club Holiday Gift Bundle
If their favorite thing to do on the weekend is finish the crossword puzzle, Sunday Club will be right up their alley. There are no headlines in this newspaper, just games, including Sudoku, Search & Find, Pictogram, word searches and, of course, a regular and mini crossword. Purchase an annual subscription or Holiday Gift Bundle, which comes with Sunday Club’s first three issues, postcards with original art, a pencil and sticker set, plus three more issues sent in January, February and March 2026. ($50, Sunday Club)
