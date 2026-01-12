Trump, Iran trade threats as protest deaths rise
The death toll in Iran has surpassed 500
What happened
The death toll from nationwide protests in Iran surpassed 500 on Sunday, with at least 503 protesters and 48 security personnel killed since the demonstrations broke out Dec. 28, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. More than 10,600 people have been detained. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Monday morning that “the situation has come under total control” after the protests “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for President Donald Trump to intervene.
Who said what
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday night that Iran was “starting to” cross the red line he drew of not killing protesters. “The leaders of Iran called” on Saturday “to negotiate,” he said, and a “meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting.” Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said Sunday that if the U.S. “takes military action,” its military bases and “shipping lanes will be our legitimate targets.”
An internet and phone blackout has made it difficult to assess the situation in Iran, but authenticated footage seeping out shows mass protests, violent crackdowns and rows of body bags. “Things here are very, very bad,” a source in Tehran told the BBC Sunday. “They were firing live rounds. It’s like a war zone, the streets are full of blood. They’re taking away bodies in trucks.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump told reporters. He is scheduled to meet with senior administration officials on Monday to discuss the options, “which could include boosting antigovernment sources online, deploying secretive cyber weapons,” military strikes and new sanctions, The Wall Street Journal said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump DOJ targets Fed’s Powell, drawing pushback
Speed Read Powell called the investigation ‘unprecedented’
-
Luke Larsson’s prawn and pomelo salad
The Week Recommends Pomelo-sweetened prawns meet spicy dressing and herbs in a sharp Thai salad
-
Podcasts at the Golden Globes: a serious business
Talking Point Amy Poehler won the inaugural award – but there were some glaring omissions
-
Iran cuts internet as protests escalate
Speed Reada Government buildings across the country have been set on fire
-
What do the people of Greenland want for their future?
As Europe prevaricates over US threats for annexation there is a unifying feeling of self-determination among Greenlanders
-
US nabs ‘shadow’ tanker claimed by Russia
Speed Read The ship was one of two vessels seized by the US military
-
Venezuela ‘turning over’ oil to US, Trump says
Speed Read This comes less than a week after Trump captured the country’s president
-
Trump’s Greenland threats overshadow Ukraine talks
Speed Read The Danish prime minister said Trump’s threats should be taken seriously
-
Delcy Rodríguez: Maduro’s second in command now running Venezuela
In the Spotlight Rodríguez has held positions of power throughout the country
-
Iran’s government rocked by protests
Speed Read The death toll from protests sparked by the collapse of Iran’s currency has reached at least 19
-
Why is Iran facing its biggest protests in years?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Iranians are taking to the streets as a growing movement of civic unrest threatens a fragile stability