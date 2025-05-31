Trump's South Africa 'white genocide' lie

The US president derailed meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa to repeat false claims of racial purge of white Afrikaners in Oval Office encounter that was 'painful to watch'

Donald Trump holds up a printed article claiming state-sanctioned violence against white farmers in South Africa during a press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office at the White House
Ramaphosa's measured response was 'a lesson in grace'
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By
published

"Unacceptable. There's no other way to put it," said Armstrong Williams in Independent Online (Cape Town). Last week, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, became the latest White House guest to be subjected to a diplomatic "hit job" at the hands of Donald Trump.

As journalists gathered round, the US president asked for the Oval Office lights to be dimmed – and then proceeded to lay out evidence of what he falsely claimed was a "genocide" against white South African farmers.

