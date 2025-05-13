White Afrikaners land in US as Trump-declared refugees
An exception was made to Trump's near-total ban on admitting refugees
What happened
Trump administration officials Monday welcomed the first 59 white South Africans classified as refugees under an exception President Donald Trump made to his near-total ban on admitting fugitives from war and persecution. Trump's fast-tracked carveout for the Afrikaners, who arrived in Washington, D.C., on a U.S.-funded charter flight, drew outrage from refugee advocates and prompted the Episcopal Church to end its decades-old refugee resettlement partnership with the federal government.
Who said what
Trump said Monday he was admitting Afrikaners as refugees because of the "genocide that's taking place" in South Africa, where "white farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated." That characterization, The Associated Press said, "has been strongly disputed by South Africa's government, experts and even the Afrikaner group AfriForum." Claiming white South Africans are persecuted is a "total absurdity," Afrikaner author Max du Preez told the BBC.
White South Africans, who make up about 7% of the country's population, "have remained by far the most privileged race since apartheid ended 30 years ago," Reuters said. They still own three-quarters of private land and "about 20 times the wealth of the Black majority," but claims of Black discrimination against Afrikaners have been "repeated so often in online chatrooms that it has become orthodoxy for the far right," echoed by Trump's "white South African–born ally" Elon Musk.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Relatively few" of the 2.7 million Afrikaners "have indicated they're keen to take Trump up on his offer of refuge," The Wall Street Journal said.
What next?
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday she was ending temporary protected status for Afghan refugees on July 12, claiming an "improved security situation" and "stabilizing economy" in Taliban-run Afghanistan. It is "painful to watch one group of refugees, selected in a highly unusual manner, receive preferential treatment" over "brave people who worked alongside our military in Iraq and Afghanistan and now face danger at home because of their service to our country," Episcopal Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
RFK Jr.: A new plan for sabotaging vaccines
Feature The Health Secretary announced changes to vaccine testing and asks Americans to 'do your own research'
-
Education: Can public schools be religious?
Feature A Supreme Court seems ready to rule in favor of religious charter schools in Oklahoma, which could reshape public education
-
Ruth Buzzi: The comic actress who packed a wallop
Feature She was best-known as Gladys Ormphby on the NBC sketch show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In"
-
Why are white South Africans emigrating?
The Explainer As the US welcomes Afrikaner refugees, the general exodus of South Africa's white population continues to grow
-
Democrats: How to rebuild a damaged brand
Feature Trump's approval rating is sinking, but so is the Democratic brand
-
'Two dolls': Can Trump sell Americans on austerity?
Feature Trump's tariffs may be threatening holiday shelves but they've handed Democrats a 'huge gift'
-
Qatar luxury jet gift clouds Trump trip to Mideast
speed read Qatar is said to be presenting Trump with a $400 million plane, which would be among the biggest foreign gifts ever received by the US government
-
The fertility crisis: can Trump make America breed again?
Talking Point The self-styled 'fertilisation president', has been soliciting ideas on how to get Americans to have more babies
-
Trump taps Fox News' Pirro for DC attorney post
speed read The president has named Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, replacing acting US Attorney Ed Martin
-
Trump, UK's Starmer outline first post-tariff deal
speed read President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Kier Starmer struck a 'historic' agreement to eliminate some of the former's imposed tariffs
-
'Art is one of humanity's great empathic mediums'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day