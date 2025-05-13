White Afrikaners land in US as Trump-declared refugees

An exception was made to Trump's near-total ban on admitting refugees

Afrikaner refugees arrive in U.S. under Trump order
White South Africans 'have remained by far the most privileged race since apartheid ended 30 years ago'
What happened

Trump administration officials Monday welcomed the first 59 white South Africans classified as refugees under an exception President Donald Trump made to his near-total ban on admitting fugitives from war and persecution. Trump's fast-tracked carveout for the Afrikaners, who arrived in Washington, D.C., on a U.S.-funded charter flight, drew outrage from refugee advocates and prompted the Episcopal Church to end its decades-old refugee resettlement partnership with the federal government.

