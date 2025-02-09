The catastrophic conflict looming in the heart of Africa

Showdown between DR Congo and Rwanda have been a long time coming

Is it too late, asked Le Pays (Ouagadougou): have we "reached the point of no return" for another catastrophic conflict in Africa? Last week, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda were on the brink of all-out war, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group having just seized the city of Goma in eastern DRC – a lightning assault that left the streets littered with dead bodies.

The region has endured three decades of bloodshed, but now, as M23 advances "with guns blazing" and Rwanda and DRC's presidents trade barbs, a hideous collision looms. France and the UK have waded in, demanding that Rwandan forces leave the DRC "immediately"; South Africa, which has seen 13 of its soldiers on a UN peacekeeping mission killed in the M23 offensive, said that further Rwandan attacks would be seen as a "declaration of war".

