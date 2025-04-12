Gaza: the killing of the paramedics

IDF attack on ambulance convoy a reminder that it is 'still possible to be shocked by events in Gaza'

Paramedics transport body bags out of an ambulance surrounded by a large crowd, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
Paramedics in the city of Khan Yunis unload some of the bodies retrieved from the site of the Israeli army's attack on a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance convoy
(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

"After 18 months of slaughter, it is still possible to be shocked by events in Gaza," said The Guardian. More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health authority. Israel's offensive has intensified again, and at least 100 children have been killed or maimed each day since strikes resumed last month. Even so, the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers last month is "particularly chilling".

In the early morning of 23 March, the Palestine Red Crescent sent ambulances just north of the city of Rafah to evacuate wounded civilians; there, the convoy came under fire from Israel Defence Forces (IDF). On 30 March, 15 bodies were retrieved from a mass grave; their ambulances and vehicles had also been crushed and buried in sand. Some of the bodies had their hands and legs tied. Preliminary evidence suggests they were shot from close range: executed. Killing civilians is of course a crime; in theory, medics have additional protections. But in Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, international law is flouted every day. "In an age where impunity flourishes, crimes will multiply."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸