Blood minerals in DR Congo

Battle for control of central African nation fuelled by increasing demand for minerals crucial in manufacture of smartphones and laptops

A general view of the Kamituga artisanal gold mine, in the South Kivu province in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo
The DRC is one of the most resource-rich regions in the world, but mining is associated with 'rampant' human rights abuses and child labour
(Image credit: Glody Murhabazi / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

"The source of misery for the people of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo lies in the vast natural treasures beneath their feet," said The Times.

The region boasts a "dizzying array" of riches, such as gold and diamonds, but the "most coveted are the lesser known": coltan, cobalt and other minerals "crucial in the production of laptops and smartphones".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

