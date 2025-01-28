The M23 rebels fuelling conflict in DR Congo

Ethnic tensions and valuable mineral resources have sparked a resurgence of violence

Members of the M23 armed group walk alongside residents through a street in Goma
Rebels enter Goma on Monday, after giving government forces until 3am that day to surrender their weapons
Rebels led by the M23 group claim to have taken control of Goma, a key city in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The rapid advance, which has killed at least 13 soldiers from international peacekeeping forces, represents a severe escalation of a long-standing conflict. More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of the year, according to UN estimates. It is one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

