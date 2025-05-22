Trump lectures South Africa president on 'white genocide'

Trump has cut off aid to South Africa over his demonstrably false genocide claims

President Donald Trump holds up a printed article from &quot;American Thinker&quot; while accusing South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa of state-sanctioned violence against white farmers in South Africa
President Donald Trump holds up a printed article from 'American Thinker' while accusing South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa of state-sanctioned violence against white farmers
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office Wednesday, a meeting that devolved into spectacle when Trump presented his counterpart with purported evidence of "white genocide" of Afrikaner farmers. Trump has cut off aid to South Africa over his false genocide claims and welcomed Afrikaners into the U.S. as refugees.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸