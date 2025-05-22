Trump lectures South Africa president on 'white genocide'
Trump has cut off aid to South Africa over his demonstrably false genocide claims
What happened
President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office Wednesday, a meeting that devolved into spectacle when Trump presented his counterpart with purported evidence of "white genocide" of Afrikaner farmers. Trump has cut off aid to South Africa over his false genocide claims and welcomed Afrikaners into the U.S. as refugees.
Who said what
Ramaphosa "arrived prepared for an aggressive reception," Reuters said, and when the lights dimmed for Trump's "carefully choreographed Oval Office onslaught" of video and printed articles, the South African president remained "poised" as he "pushed back" against the claims. Genocide allegations can "be difficult to adjudicate," but "this claim is easy," CNN said: There is "not a genocide against white farmers" in South Africa.
"Death of people, death, death, death," Trump said as he flipped through his papers, one of which was a "months-old blog post featuring a photo from the Democratic Republic of Congo," Barron's said. Video of what he said were "burial sites" of "over 1,000" white South African farmers turned out to be crosses set up in 2020 by activists as symbols of farmers killed over the years.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The meeting was a "stark demonstration" of Trump's "belief that the world has aligned against white people, and that Black people and minorities have received preferential treatment," The New York Times said. Ramaphosa had entered the Oval Office "seemingly optimistic" about a "cordial conversation" focused on trade opportunities, and he "even tried a joke" after Trump became "irate" when a reporter asked about the "free plane" from Qatar's rulers. "I am sorry I don’t have a plane to give you," Ramaphosa told Trump. "I wish you did," Trump replied. "I'd take it."
What next?
Ramaphosa said after the meeting that he thought it "went very well." But the "extraordinary" confrontation, following Trump's similar televised Oval Office "ambush" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February, could "prompt foreign leaders to think twice about accepting Trump's invitations and risk public embarrassment," Reuters said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'These businesses have appealed to generations'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
May 22 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons feature Kristi Noem bringing the Constitution to heel, the cost of a college education, habeas corpus, and the cost of Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill"
-
The Japanese salarymen with a side hustle as cheerleaders
Under The Radar 'Suited and booted' Cheer Re-Man's cheer squad are 'injecting high-flying excitement' into Japan's business world
-
'These businesses have appealed to generations'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Starlink: what Elon Musk's satellite soft power means for the world
The Explainer The rapid expansion of his satellite internet company has given Musk a unique form of leverage in some of the world's most vulnerable regions
-
Democrats are on the hunt for their own Joe Rogan
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Party leaders and mega-donors want to counter MAGA's online momentum by recreating a digital right-wing ecosystem for the left
-
Trump twists House GOP arms on megabill
speed read The bill will provide a $350 billion boost to military and anti-immigration spending and 'cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs'
-
Pirro: Trump turns to another loyalist
Feature Trump appoints Jeanine Pirro, a 2020 election denier, as U.S. attorney
-
Hate pays: Making $770K from a racist rant
Feature A Minnesota mom made $770,000 after being caught on camera calling a 5-year-old boy a racial slur
-
The military: Hegseth's escalating culture war
Feature The Pentagon is ordering military academies to purge their libraries of books on race, gender, and discrimination
-
A running list of Trump's conflicts of interest
In Depth A potential Qatari plane is the latest in a series of problematic connections