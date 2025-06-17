What are Pell Grants and who do they benefit?

These are grants, not loans — meaning students do not have to repay the funds, but they must first meet certain conditions

Close up of federal financial aid application with US cash
Funding for the grants is facing steep cuts under the Trump administration
(Image credit: Richard Stephen / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

For decades, Pell Grants have made covering the cost of college possible for millions of low- and middle-income families. These federal grants, offered since the 1973-1974 school year, are effectively free funding that those with significant financial need can apply towards higher education costs, with no obligation of repayment.

But if President Donald Trump's budget reconciliation bill comes to pass, that funding could face major cuts, with steeper eligibility criteria and lower maximum amounts. "Under Trump's proposal, the maximum Pell Grant for the 2026-2027 academic year would be at its lowest level in more than a decade," said CNBC, when "already, those grants have not kept up with the rising cost of a four-year degree." Here is a closer look at what these grants are and what they offer.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸