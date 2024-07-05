4 ways to cover college without taking on debt

A college education isn't cheap, and covering that cost often requires students to take out loans. As of 2024, it is estimated that "more than half of students leave school with debt," with an average of "$28,950 owed per borrower," said Forbes .

But what if you could graduate without a massive amount of debt bearing down on you? While making it happen will require some extra legwork, it is possible to cover college through options other than federal loans — or at the very least, to minimize the amount of debt you take on.

1. Take advantage of AP and dual-credit courses

You will need to borrow less in loans if you can knock down the cost of college, which is exactly what taking advanced placement (AP) and dual-credit courses in high school can help you do. In fact, making this move "can shave thousands off your total college bill, and it can also help you graduate early," said Bankrate .

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

AP courses, which are offered by high schools in subjects like math, English and economics, culminate in a test that, depending on your score, could result in being "awarded college credit," said Bankrate. Meanwhile, "dual-credit courses are those you can take in high school that also provide college credit (often from a community college) to those who earn qualifying grades." The more college credits you earn up-front, the more quickly you can graduate from college.

Some colleges also offer the option to test out of classes if you score well on the placement exams they offer, which in turn "can help you graduate faster, which can save money on tuition, room and board, and other college-related expenses," said U.S. News & World Report .

2. Search for scholarship opportunities

Scholarships, which can award you anywhere from "$100 up to a full ride," are a "great place to start when it comes to paying for college, mainly because they don’t have to be paid back," said Credible . Further, there is "no limit to how many scholarships you can get," and you can snag them in a wide range of categories, such as "academic merit, athletic skill, financial need, demographic data or other criteria."

Not sure where to start your scholarship search? "High school students should talk to their college guidance counselor about finding scholarships from community organizations, like a local Rotary club," said Dana Kelly, the vice president of professional development and institutional compliance at The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, to U.S. News & World Report.

It is also helpful to "apply early to be eligible for institutional scholarships that may have early deadlines," said Money , and to consider looking at "colleges where your academic profile is top-shelf to boost chances of a merit-based scholarship."

Also keep in mind that scholarships aren't just a one-and-done thing — "while students might assume that scholarships are only for incoming first-year students, there are still awards available for sophomores, juniors and even seniors," said U.S. News & World Report.

3. Consider working part-time while you're in school

By having a job throughout school, you can earn money to cover tuition, books, rent and living expenses, instead of relying solely on student loans.

"Let's say that you are able to work just 20 hours per week, making $15 on average delivering pizzas. That would bring in an extra $1,200 per month. Annualized that would be $14,400. That would make a huge dent in your yearly tuition," said Deacon Hayes, a personal finance speaker and the president of Well Kept Wallet, to Bankrate.

Depending on the job you get, working can also allow you to "get work experience for when you graduate and start looking for a more permanent full-time job," said Saving for College .

4. Be strategic about where you end up attending

Last but certainly not least, where you end up attending college can make a big difference in the amount of debt you graduate with.

For example, "attending a public in-state college may be one of the easiest ways to avoid student loans — or at least minimize them," said U.S. News & World Report, as "public schools charge much lower rates for state residents than for out-of-state students." You may even be able to "qualify for special grants, scholarships or other incentives from your state to attend a public institution."

If you do not want to stay in your home state, another option to explore is a regional compact, "within which some colleges offer reduced tuition rates to students from participating states," said Money. The U.S. has four compacts, in the West, South, Midwest and Northeast.