Where is in-state tuition most affordable?

One way to make college more affordable is by attending an in-state college or university, which tend to have lower tuition than out-of-state schools or private colleges. Out-of-state tuition "can cost double, or even triple, the cost of in state tuition," according to Kiplinger.

However, the amount of savings in-state tuition offers can vary a lot state to state. While the cost of in-state tuition and fees can run as low as $6,370 in Florida, it will be nearly three times higher in Vermont, at $17,650 on average, Kiplinger reports, based on data from CollegeBoard.

If college savings are what you're after, here's a look at the states where in-state tuition is the cheapest, as well as some other tips for saving on college.

Which states have the least costly in-state tuition?

Based on data from Collegeboard, Kiplinger ranked the following states as those with the most affordable average cost of in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions:

1. Florida

Florida snagged the top spot for affordable in-state tuition. On average, in-state tuition and fees in Florida run $6,370, Kiplinger reports. Notable state schools in the Sunshine State include Florida State University and the University of Florida.

2. Wyoming

Wyoming lands second, with in-state tuition and fees averaging around $6,440. Students might also enjoy the views while they study — the University of Wyoming is situated in the Rocky Mountains.

3. North Carolina

In third is North Carolina. In-state tuition and fees run around $7,360, which is a bit of a step up in cost compared to Florida and Wyoming. However, North Carolina's academic offerings are impressive. Kiplinger reports that North Carolina State University "ranked the No. 1 college in North Carolina and also No. 10 in the nation for undergraduate entrepreneurship." Another option in North Carolina is the well-known University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.