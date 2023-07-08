Is the end of affirmative action also the end of race-based scholarships?

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled against affirmative action, putting an end to race consideration in college admissions, the next target could be race-based college scholarships and financial aid. Already, the University of Kentucky and the University of Missouri system have opted to remove race as a factor in their scholarship programs. "Based on our initial understanding, it appears that the court has restricted the consideration of race with respect to admissions and scholarships," explained University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto on the day of the ruling, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Some schools are opting to push money to scholarships based on socioeconomic status instead, however, "we don't have anything that works as effectively at producing and enhancing racial diversity as race-conscious affirmative action," Kelly Slay, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University, told NPR. "Affirmative action bans won't have the reach that ending these scholarship programs will," tweeted Dillard University president Walter M. Kimbrough.

How big is the threat of losing race-based scholarships in the wake of losing affirmative action?

The threat is on the horizon

"The stakes are as high as they are clear" regarding the threat of the court's ruling on various diversity programs, Svante Myrick, president of People For the American Way, wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill. It "tees up some really serious potential downstream effects inside and outside academia," including minority scholarship programs. "While the decision does not mention race-based financial aid specifically, the man who led the effort to sue over affirmative action said it is certain to apply," wrote Scott Jaschik for Inside Higher Ed. "Virtually all race-exclusive scholarships were already illegal as I understand the law," Edward Blum of Students for Fair Admissions told Inside Higher Ed.