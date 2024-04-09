Biden pitches student loan forgiveness for millions

The latest relief plan would benefit nearly 30 million borrowers

President Joe Biden
Biden's proposal is another attempt to deliver on a key campaign promise
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

President Joe Biden has announced a new program that would reduce the amount that 25 million borrowers owe on their undergraduate and graduate loans. Approximately 10 million would get at least $5,000 in student loan debt relief and more than four million would have their debt forgiven entirely, according to The White House.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Joe Biden Student Loans
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us