Social Security: Insolvency date keeps getting closer

Time is running out to avert a Social Security cataclysm, said William A. Galston in The Wall Street Journal. The program's trustees warned in a recent report that the Social Security trust fund "will be exhausted in the first quarter of 2033"—nine months earlier than they predicted a year ago—at which point benefits will be cut by 26%.

A few factors explain why the coffers are being drained: The over-65 population has nearly doubled since 2000, beneficiaries are living longer, and declining fertility rates mean there are fewer workers to support each beneficiary. We've known about these trends for decades and could have enacted reforms gradually. Now it's too late. If lawmakers acted today, "restoring Social Security's long-term solvency would require a 22% benefit cut for current and future beneficiaries," or an increase in payroll tax to 16%, from the current 12%. But lawmakers won't act today. President Trump "has repeatedly ruled out cuts to Social Security," and Democrats didn't do anything when they were in power. At some point, politicians will have to "level with the American people about the hard choices that lie ahead."

