What the debt ceiling debate means for your finances

The ongoing showdown over raising the debt limit could have serious implications for Americans' finances. The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt obligations since the establishment of the U.S. Treasury in 1789. However, experts contend that even just nearing — let alone passing — the point of default could rock Americans' retirement plans.

And that's far from the only financial impact we could see. Social Security recipients could experience delays in receiving their benefits, borrowing costs could push even higher, and unemployment could surge. Here's a closer look.

What is going on with the debt ceiling?

For weeks, congressional Republicans and the Biden administration have been unable to reach a deal to raise the debt limit, or debt ceiling. The debt limit is the cap on how much the federal government can borrow, and "because the U.S. consistently runs large annual deficits, the debt limit must regularly be addressed," The Wall Street Journal explained.

If the debt ceiling is not raised in time, the Treasury Department will reach a point where it's not able to issue more debt, which will lead to the government being unable to pay its bills on time. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that this deadline for default is fast approaching, perhaps as soon as June 1, if Congress fails to raise the debt limit.

Talks between congressional Republicans and President Biden are ongoing. The former would like to see cuts in federal spending before they agree to raise the debt ceiling. Biden is resistant to the idea of attaching other demands to the task of increasing the debt limit, given it does not authorize additional spending but rather ensures the U.S. can meet its existing debt obligations.

What could the debt ceiling standoff mean for retirement plans?

As the U.S. creeps closer to a default, we are seeing "increased market volatility," Joel Dickson, the global head of advice methodology at the investment firm Vanguard, told NPR. "But whether that volatility actually manifests itself in lower or higher returns at any given point in time is really not under an investor's control and it's really, really hard to predict."