The Arctic is a ticking 'mercury bomb'

An icy prison break is on the way

Photo collage of liquid mercury spilling on ice
Large amounts of mercury are at risk of entering the ecosystem from Arctic permafrost
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

An influx of silver liquid might be in our future. The Arctic has kept centuries of mercury deposits locked away, but global warming is threatening to release that stock into the environment. Mercury can be toxic and cause severe health consequences in high concentrations. Melting permafrost could also lead to other ecological consequences that threaten humans and the ecosystem.

Unfreezing mercury

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Climate Change Environmental News Global Warming
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸