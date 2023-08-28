Peatlands are the climate bomb waiting to explode

The number and intensity of wildfires have increased due to climate change and are only expected to worsen over time. Along with ruining air quality and causing destruction, wildfires also play a part in worsening climate change in general. This is because the burning damages peatlands and permafrost peatlands, which could have catastrophic outcomes.

What are peatlands?

Peatlands are "terrestrial wetland ecosystems in which waterlogged conditions prevent plant material from fully decomposing," per the International Peatland Society. They are located on every continent and climate and because they are made up of organic matter have trapped lots of carbon dioxide. Many peatlands have been frozen over thousands of years in permafrost with "nearly 20% of the permafrost areas, store[ing] nearly 50% of soil carbon of the permafrost ecosystem, equal to nearly 10% of the global terrestrial soil carbon pool," according to Phys.org.

"Peatlands are one of the world's largest terrestrial carbon stores, because they've been taking in carbon for thousands and thousands of years and storing it there," Lorna Harris, of the Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada, told CBC. Frozen peatlands in particular are holding on to almost 40 billion tons of carbon within them, which is a ticking time bomb of emissions due to climate change, according to ScienceDaily.

How are they in danger?

Climate change has put permafrost peatlands in danger as the temperature rises and wildfires become more prevalent. Humans have also been draining peatland to convert for agricultural or forestry purposes. "When El Niño brings dry weather to the region, fires in the region can go out of control for several weeks or more, with lots of peat burning," Loretta Mickley, a wildfire expert, told The Harvard Gazette.