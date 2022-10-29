Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband faces attempted murder charges

The suspect who is accused of violently assaulting the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday in San Fransisco was arraigned on a long slate of felony charges.

David Depape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, first-degree burglary, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, threatening a public official, and more following the attack on Paul Pelosi, 82.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, Depape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home early Friday morning in an attempt to find and harm the speaker, who was not home at the time. Sources told KNTV-TV San Jose and CNN that the assailant repeatedly shouted, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" when confronting her husband.

Depape then allegedly attempted to tie up Paul Pelosi and wait for Nancy to arrive home, police said. However, Paul Pelosi was reportedly able to find time to call 911, and police responded to the home soon after to find Depape allegedly attacking Pelosi with a hammer. Police reportedly witnessed the suspect strike Pelosi at least once.

"This was not a random act. This was intentional," San Fransisco Police Chief William Scott said Friday. "It's wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states, and this nation. Their families don't sign up for this to be harmed and it is wrong."

Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and arm injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.