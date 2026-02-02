Magazine crossword: 1501
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 31 January 2026.
Solution to Crossword 1499
ACROSS: 5 Aforementioned 9 Understand 10 Ibex 11 Airedale 13 Thebes 14 Royal pardon 18 Pureed 19 Swindled 21 Cedi 22 Made a start 24 Behind the Times
DOWN: 1 Pfennig 2 Breeze 3 Anna 4 Anti-hero 6 Muscat and Oman 7 Indeterminate 8 Dieter 12 Expos 15 One-night 16 Superb 17 Hearses 20 Detail 23 Data
Clue of the week: Appear shaky in summer? (6)
Solution: TOTTER
