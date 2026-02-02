Magazine crossword: 1501

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 31 January 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

Solution to Crossword 1499

ACROSS: 5 Aforementioned 9 Understand 10 Ibex 11 Airedale 13 Thebes 14 Royal pardon 18 Pureed 19 Swindled 21 Cedi 22 Made a start 24 Behind the Times

DOWN: 1 Pfennig 2 Breeze 3 Anna 4 Anti-hero 6 Muscat and Oman 7 Indeterminate 8 Dieter 12 Expos 15 One-night 16 Superb 17 Hearses 20 Detail 23 Data

Clue of the week: Appear shaky in summer? (6)

Solution: TOTTER

