Preeclampsia: The dangerous pregnancy condition is affecting more women

The increase is exacerbating an already existing maternal health crisis in the US

Pregnant woman with blood pressure monitor
Preeclampsia can be diagnosed through regularly monitored blood pressure
(Image credit: Halfpoint Images / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Preeclampsia, a dangerous blood pressure condition, and other pregnancy-related complications have been on the rise, worsening the maternal health crisis in the U.S. The condition can be deadly. While there is no clear cause for preeclampsia, there are several potential risk factors.

High tension

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Pregnancy Health Care Public Health
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸