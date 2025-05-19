'Conscious unbossing': Gen Z's aversion to management roles

Rejection of traditional corporate hierarchies by young professionals could lead to more dynamic workplace structures

A young woman with her arms around the shoulders of two co-workers in a modern office break room
More than half of Gen Z professionals in the UK don't want a middle-management role
By
published

Gen Z have become notorious for taking a stand against old-fashioned working patterns. From "quiet quitting" to "work personas", they are "paving the way" for a new kind of workplace environment, said Harper's Bazaar. The latest career culture trend they are pioneering? "Conscious unbossing."

The younger generation, those up to the age of 28, are rejecting linear career progression by refusing promotions to middle-management in favour of a better work-life balance and more autonomy. This should be a "wake-up call" for employers, said Business Insider.

