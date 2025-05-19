'Conscious unbossing': Gen Z's aversion to management roles

Gen Z have become notorious for taking a stand against old-fashioned working patterns. From "quiet quitting" to "work personas", they are "paving the way" for a new kind of workplace environment, said Harper's Bazaar. The latest career culture trend they are pioneering? "Conscious unbossing."

The younger generation, those up to the age of 28, are rejecting linear career progression by refusing promotions to middle-management in favour of a better work-life balance and more autonomy. This should be a "wake-up call" for employers, said Business Insider.

'High-stress, low reward'

Gone are the "good old days" when the "workplace was a ladder" that young people eagerly climbed, said The Times. With the rise of social media and working from home, there are "jobs that didn't exist a decade ago" and they can be "far more lucrative and rewarding than your average corporate gig".

Think flexible jobs like social media influencers, podcasters and online therapists. These "twentysomethings are steering away" from traditional corporate companies and from managerial roles.

A survey carried out last year by Robert Walters found that more than half (52%) of Gen Z professionals in the UK don't want a middle-management role, with 69% saying they are not worth the "high-stress, low reward". A 2023 survey by Capterra found that more than 40% of young managers, in their role for fewer than two years, are "eyeing the exit" and drifting towards "non-management gigs".

'Strategic advantage rather than a liability'

This is an "existential moment for corporate leaders", said Business Insider. Leadership experts are saying that employers need to learn from Gen Z work preferences or "risk being left behind". Ways to keep this generation engaged might include flexible working patterns, opportunities to volunteer and offering career pathways that prioritise a "sustainable balance".

While Gen Z are "leading the charge", this shift away from management jobs "spans all generations", said behavioural expert Dr Diane Hamilton on Forbes. More and more people are "prioritising roles that align with their values and allow them to make an impact without the stress of hierarchical responsibilities".

This presents "challenges and opportunities" for employers. Fewer people seeking leadership roles can lead to "gaps in decision-making, team development, and operational consistency", but for some companies "breaking down rigid hierarchies" can lead to "disruptive innovation". If executed carefully, this can be a "strategic advantage rather than a liability".