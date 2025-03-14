PrettyLittleThing's rebrand: from bodycon to boardroom

The brand is aiming to trade its fast fashion approach for 'soft luxury' – but not everyone is impressed

Three models wearing brown clothes from new PrettyLittleThing fashion line
'Greige, sage, taupe': some believe the PLT rebrand has missed the mark
(Image credit: PrettyLittleThing)
By
published

PrettyLittleThing, famous for cheap clubwear, has received a makeover as it attempts to establish a higher-end identity.

"It's the fashion equivalent of an influencer getting her lip filler dissolved," said India Block in London's The Standard, as the company switches to "elevated fashion essentials".

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

