PrettyLittleThing's rebrand: from bodycon to boardroom
The brand is aiming to trade its fast fashion approach for 'soft luxury' – but not everyone is impressed
PrettyLittleThing, famous for cheap clubwear, has received a makeover as it attempts to establish a higher-end identity.
"It's the fashion equivalent of an influencer getting her lip filler dissolved," said India Block in London's The Standard, as the company switches to "elevated fashion essentials".
Its parent company, Boohoo, is also rebranding as Debenhams after a "fall from grace", said James Sillars on Sky News. But whether changes for the "struggling" retailer can make a difference remains unclear.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Jump on the bandwagon'
Once the go-to for "clubbing attire at bargain basement prices", PrettyLittleThing's "all-pink logo and packaging" captured a generation, said Block in The Standard.
So ditching this for a "palette of greige, sage, taupe and watered-down burgundy" leaves something to be desired, especially given price increases not "reflected in the quality of the materials and fit".
A company that once "conjured up images" of "bodycon dresses covered in cut-outs" now sells items "reminiscent of Angela Merkel's capsule wardrobe for a G20 summit", said Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent. The tactic of the brand is "clear", even if its "sustainability practices or supply chain transparency" are not. Pretty Little Thing (PLT) is attempting to "jump on the bandwagon of so-called quiet luxury".
These are not just "blazers and beige blouses", said Tayler Adigun in Blavity, but a symbol of a "right-leaning" and "regressive" culture. PLT exists amid a "tandem cultural pivot" towards the conservative, where women are encouraged to be "financially reliant on their male partners" to secure a "soft life".
Not everyone will buy this "shallow" attempt at "posturing as a luxe-label" and this could mark the "beginning of the end" for the brand.
'Struggling badly'
It is "hard to escape the impression" that this fashion company has "simply had its day in the sun", said Nils Pratley in The Guardian. The "new name" of PLT's parent group, Boohoo, is Debenhams, restoring a well-known and trusted brand.
But this "resuscitation operation" may prove fruitless, given how the company is "struggling badly" amid competition in both fast fashion and second-hand spaces.
The best way for the company to secure future success is for it to "make good on its promise" to turn away from fast fashion, said Jenn Szekely in The Drum. Only by offering a "higher-end product" and increasing transparency on its progress can this rebrand "have legs".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Can Canadian consumers take on Trump?
Podcast Plus does Nepal want its king back? And could eating fish make you kinder?
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
Feature A stylish cat, a man pulling a train, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Should we give 'gentle parenting' a time out?
Talking Point Popular, empathy-heavy parenting technique facing a stern ticking off
By Abby Wilson Published
-
6 excellent sleeping bags for campers seeking comfort
The Week Recommends Have sweet dreams in these snug bags
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Raise the shampoo bar and lather up with these 8 eco-friendly options
The Week Recommends Help your hair and the planet
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 solid travel mugs and bottles for all excursions
The Week Recommends Stay hydrated on the go
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 helpful items to have at the ready when the power goes out
The Week Recommends Be prepared so you can stay plugged in
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 Valentine's Day gifts for your special someones
The Week Recommends These tokens of affection cover all the bases
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 products that will free up your hands for easy-breezy travel
The Week Recommends These practical products will definitely come in handy
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 easy-to-use pill cases to take on your travels
The Week Recommends Stay organized with these handy containers for daily and weekly use
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published