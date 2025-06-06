10 great gifts to give dear old dad this Father's Day

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Dads love to say "Don't get me anything for Father's Day." Ignore them. This is your chance to give your dad, grandpa or father figure a gift that enhances his interests, gives him something new to try or just makes his life easier. Here are 10 gift suggestions for adventurous dads, homebody dads and all the fathers in between.

For the home chef: automatic pan stirrer

He can put this in the pan and let it cook dinner (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

If you can't afford to get him a private chef, this automatic pan stirrer might be the next best thing. It gives dad a helping hand when cooking sauces that require constant stirring — he can focus instead on another part of the meal while this gadget does its thing. The rechargeable battery lasts up to nine hours, depending on the speed selected. ($34, £25.30, Uncommon Goods)

For the nature lover: Birdfy Bath Pro

Adorable birds will flock to this smart bath (Image credit: Birdfy)

After putting this in the yard, your dad's house will be the hottest bird-watching spot in the neighborhood. Birdfy's Bath Pro is a smart bird bath with a wide-angle lens that captures video of feathered guests as they splash around in the water. The app delivers real-time information when birds have landed and offers AI identification. (Starting at $200, £149, Birdfy)

For the gamer: pinball machine DIY building kit

It takes more than 480 pieces to create this circus-themed pinball machine (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

Once a pinball wizard, always a pinball wizard. If the arcade used to be your dad's favorite hangout, this kit will help him relive those glory days. It comes with every single element he needs to make a working tabletop pinball machine, down to the LED lights and spring-loaded pull starter. ($140, £104.26, Uncommon Goods)

For the thinker: GoChess Mini electronic chess board

This lightweight chess set is easy to carry, for games on the go (Image credit: Particula)

Dad can make moves with this portable electronic chess board, playing with friends and family in real life or against online opponents. GoChess Mini is great for players of all skill levels and provides coaching with its LED lighting system. There is also an AI component that lets users play solo across 32 difficulty levels. ($250, £186.19, Amazon)

For the wellness-minded dad: Molekule Air Mini+ purifier

The Molekule Air Mini+ uses PECO filter technology (Image credit: Molekule)

Both of you will breathe easier knowing he has this purifier clearing the air. The Molekule Air Mini+ offers three layers of protection against bacteria, viruses and pollutants. An app lets users control the purifier and track indoor air history and outdoor air quality. This size works for spaces up to 250 square feet; for larger areas, go with the Air Pro. ($280, £208.49, Molekule)

For the explorer: Nocs Provisions Zero Tube monocular

Light and durable, the Zero Tube can go on any type of adventure (Image credit: Nocs Provisions)

This monocular is small but mighty. The waterproof Zero Tube's compact size makes it easy to carry around, while its extra low dispersion glass and fully multi-coated lenses create sharp images with crisp color accuracy. Expect this to become his new companion while birdwatching, backpacking, hiking or stargazing. ($175, £130.23, Nocs Provisions)

For the dad on the go: PopSockets MagSafe PowerPack

(Image credit: PopSockets)

He is a busy guy, and those long days make it harder to charge his phone the traditional way. Enter PopSockets' MagSafe PowerPack. This wireless magnetic charger safely and securely snaps to the back of compatible phones, providing one full charge. The integrated grip and stand make it easier to hold and watch videos. Choose from solid colors or fun patterns, including several "Star Wars" designs. ($40, £29.77, PopSockets)

For the dog dad: Socks That Save Dogs

Paw-print socks are a cute nod to his furry BFF (Image credit: Conscious Step)

These organic cotton socks feel good — and do good too. A three-pack comes with super soft black, heather gray and charcoal socks featuring embroidered white paw prints and terry padding in the soles to up the comfort factor. For every set sold, $3 is donated to the Best Friends Animal Society, a sanctuary for shelter dogs and cats. ($32, £23.81, Conscious Step)

For the dad who drinks (coffee): Stone Creek Coffee Father's Day Mystery Box

Find out what's inside on Father's Day (Image credit: Stone Creek Coffee)

Give him a gift that will surprise you both. Stone Creek Coffee is offering a limited edition Father's Day Mystery Box, with 125 available. Only Stone Creek knows what is inside, but they are letting a few details slip: The set will include two medium roasts, a dark roast, a glass and two special gifts. This much is certain: Every cup will be smooth. ($72, £53.63, Stone Creek Coffee)

For the sauce man: A Taste of Melinda's Collection — Set Your Mouth on Flavor

Melinda's sauces are vibrant and flavorful, adding a kick to any meal (Image credit: Melinda's)

If he douses every plate with hot sauce and thinks peppers should be their own food group, this is his optimal gift. These five bottles represent the best of Melinda's delicious condiments, starting with the one-flame Thai Sweet Chili Sauce up to the fiery, cry-your-eyes-out Ghost Pepper Wing Sauce. You might want to pair this with a big box of tissues. ($40, £29.77, Melinda's)