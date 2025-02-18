6 solid travel mugs and bottles for all excursions

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

When dashing to make an early morning flight or when a long train ride is imminent, being able to grab a leakproof travel mug or bottle and know it will keep your coffee hot and water cold is a relief. These six options hold beverages at their desired temperature for hours, making them top contenders for your packing list.

CamelBak MultiBev water bottle and travel cup

Use the MultiBev's cup or bottle as needed (Image credit: CamelBak)

Get two vessels for the price of one. The "unique" MultiBev is a water bottle and travel cup that fit together, Outdoor Life said, both able to keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 16 hours. This makes the MultiBev great for a camping or hiking trip, where you can "start with coffee in the morning" and "switch to water for the day" and even share with a friend. Give the cup to your pal to drink from and "enjoy the rest of your beverage from the bottle." ($25, £20, Amazon)

Larq PureVis self-cleaning bottle

Bacteria does not stand a chance against the Larq PureVis (Image credit: Larq)

The self-cleaning and water-filtering Larq PureVis bottle blends "high-tech capabilities" with "traditional features like insulated walls and a leakproof lid," Travel and Leisure said. Press a button on the top, and it "emits a UV-C light that sanitizes the contents of the bottle every two hours," preventing it from developing a "musty smell." The stainless steel design helps keep water cold for 24 hours and beverages hot for 12. ($99, £80, Amazon)

Owala FreeSip insulated stainless steel water bottle

Bright colors make drinking water more fun (Image credit: Owala)

What makes the "trendy" Owala bottle "shine" is its "unique, curved mouthpiece" and "straw that attaches inside the bottle," Travel and Leisure said. Users sip from the spout at the top of the bottle and "water smoothly flows upward," for easy hydration.

The bottles come in several bright color combinations, like All the Berries, a mix of fuchsia, lime green and red. ($30, £23.41, Amazon)

Stojo collapsible travel cup

The Stojo cup collapses into a disc you can pop in your bag or pocket (Image credit: Stojo)

This lightweight cup takes up no room at all when you are finished with your drink, collapsing down to just two inches. The "clever design" makes it "turn into a disc that fits into a jacket pocket," Condé Nast Traveler said, or a "travel backpack or sling bag when you go hiking." Made of food grade silicone and recyclable plastic, all but one size (the 12-ounce cup) comes with a reusable straw as well. (Starting at $15, £12, Amazon)

Takeya Actives water bottle

An 'extra grippy exterior' makes it easy to keep a hold on (Image credit: Takeya)

Toting around this insulated water bottle is easy, thanks to its looped handle and cap that locks, ensuring "no-spill transportation," Food & Wine said. The double-wall stainless steel design keeps the bottle from sweating and its powder coating ensures an "extra grippy exterior." Choose from six different sizes (the 18-ounce and 22-ounce bottles are "cup-holder friendly") and a variety of colors. ($29, £23.41, Amazon)

Zojirushi SM-SA48-BA stainless steel vacuum insulated mug

The safety lock that prevents spilling is a major plus (Image credit: Zojirushi)

The 16-ounce version of this mug is "deceptively lightweight," Serious Eats said, and this is just one of its perks. Vacuum insulation guarantees that the mug retains heat for a "remarkably long time," while cold beverages stay chilled. A safety lock keeps the lid from accidentally opening, and when you are ready to take a swig, it flips opens with a "simple click of a button." ($29, £23, Amazon)