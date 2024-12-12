5 easy-to-use pill cases to take on your travels

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Medications, vitamins, chill pills: There are all sorts of capsules you might need on your travels. Make that lugging easier by leaving the individual bottles at home and packing all those blue, purple and whites in a handy pill organizer. These five durable cases have clear labeling to prevent mix-ups and secure latches that keep every pill in its place.

Auvon iMedassist Moisture-Proof Weekly Pill Organizer

Color-coded containers make it easier to keep track of the days (Image credit: Auvon)

This "versatile" case makes daily and weekly pill organization a breeze, Wirecutter said. The section corresponding to each day is color-coded, and day has four pill compartments (one for morning, afternoon, evening and bedtime). If you just want to bring a single day with you, the containers "pop out," so there is "no need to cart the whole thing around." The case also has a secure latch that "snaps shut, making accidental spills unlikely" even when dropped. ($13, £10.20, Amazon)

Dosey 7-Day Pill Compact

The metallic gold lining adds an elegant touch to Dosey's compact pill container (Image credit: Dosey)

Dosey's 7-Day Pill Compact answers the question, "Can a travel pill case be functional and stylish?" with a resounding "Yes." This sleek container comes with a built-in mirror and seven compartments that hold up to eight pills (depending on the size), keeping all of your "supplements and medications organized in one chic case," Sunset said. It slips easily into a handbag or luggage, and there is also the option of bundling it with a cute matching purse. ($22, £17.25, Dosey)

Mimi Medcessories Petite Pill Box set

Removable dividers transform these compact pill cases (Image credit: Mimi Medcessories)

For an overnight trip, a small pill case often suffices. Mimi Medcessories' petite hexagonal containers come with a removable divider, so you can either have one large storage space or three separate compartments. The metallic cases are "rather pretty," The Strategist said, and the transparent lids make it simple to "keep track of when it's time to refill your portable medicine cabinet." ($22, £17.25, Amazon)

Port and Polish weekly pill box organizer

Port and Polish's sleek organizer is certified plastic-neutral (Image credit: Port and Polish)

This sturdy organizer "feels modern," Travel and Leisure said, and puts a fresh twist on the classic pill case. Made of BPA-free plastic, there are seven daily containers with AM and PM slots able to hold several capsules and also removable tabs for a customizable experience. The case comes with a large mirror for "on-the-go touch-ups." ($35, £27.50, Amazon)

Zannaki travel pill organizer

The organizer's compartments can be separated for trips shorter than seven days (Image credit: Zannaki)

Lightweight yet durable, this waterproof case is made of aluminum alloy and is a "smart choice" for travelers or campers who "might encounter the elements," Self said. The weekly organizer has a "special screw-locking system" so each daily pill compartment can be separated based on your needs. If, for example you are going on a four-day trip, then you need only take those four compartments. ($20, £15.75, Amazon)