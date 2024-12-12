5 easy-to-use pill cases to take on your travels

Stay organized with these handy containers for daily and weekly use

Photo collage of pill containers, a person packing pills in a suitcase, and a woman taking medication on a beach
Yes, you can travel both armed and stylish
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Medications, vitamins, chill pills: There are all sorts of capsules you might need on your travels. Make that lugging easier by leaving the individual bottles at home and packing all those blue, purple and whites in a handy pill organizer. These five durable cases have clear labeling to prevent mix-ups and secure latches that keep every pill in its place.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸