The Anxious Generation: US psychologist Jonathan Haidt's 'urgent and essential' new book

Haidt calls out 'the Great Rewiring of Childhood' phenomenon

Teenager using their phone in bed late at night
Haidt argues that childhood has gone from 'play-based' to 'phone-based'
At the start of the 2010s, rates of teenage mental illness in the US, the UK and many other Western countries took a sharp upward turn, said Sophie McBain in The Guardian. "And they have been rising ever since." 

In all these places, diagnoses of depression and anxiety have sky-rocketed, as have rates of self-harm and suicide. The US psychologist Jonathan Haidt reckons he knows what lies behind this trend. Apple released the world's first smartphone in 2007 – and Haidt thinks the mass adoption of these devices, together with the advent of social media, is driving an unprecedented teenage mental-health crisis. 



