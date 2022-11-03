A complete timeline of Kanye West's antisemitism fallout

Meanwhile, Ye gives a 100-minute interview to Piers Morgan, in which he says he's "absolutely not" sorry for his antisemitic comments. "Racism is racism, and you know that, I think, don't you?" Morgan asks Ye, who responds, "Yeah, obviously, that's why I said it." "So you said it knowing it's racist?" Morgan asks, and Ye tells him, "Yes. I fought fire with fire." Oct. 22 An antisemitic hate group reportedly holds banners over a busy Los Angeles freeway, one of which says, "Kanye is right about the Jews." A "number of people raised their arms in a Nazi salute" while standing behind the banners, NBC News reports. Political leaders condemn the group's actions, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who tweets, "Hate speech opens the door to hateful action. This weekend's antisemitic protests in L.A. were disgusting and cannot be normalized or brushed aside. Words matter, and in California we'll always speak out against racial, ethnic, and religious hate when it rears its ugly head." Oct. 24 In an interview published Oct. 24, Ye speaks with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman and makes more antisemitic statements, slamming "Jewish record labels" and saying, "A Jewish friend of mine said, 'Go visit the Holocaust Museum,' and my response was, let's visit our Holocaust Museum: Planned Parenthood." Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, shares a statement on social media saying, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end." However, she does not mention Ye in the post. Kardashian's sisters, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, and their mother Kris Jenner, also share statements in support of the Jewish community. Skip advert That same day, the Hollywood talent agency CAA confirms it has stopped representing Ye, and a completed documentary about him from MRC is shelved, Variety reports. "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," MRC studio executives say. Also on Oct. 24, TMZ reports that Camille Vasquez, the attorney who represented Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard defamation trial, will no longer be working with Ye, just days after the outlet reported Ye hired her. Vasquez's law firm "attempted to work with Kanye, but only under the condition he publicly retract his hateful and antisemitic words," TMZ reports. Ye reportedly "refused to do so, and fired" the firm. Oct. 25 Adidas announces it has "immediately" ended its business relationship with Ye because of his antisemitic comments. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company says. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." Adidas estimates that this decision will "have a short-term negative impact of up to" $246 million on its net income in 2022.

Ye soon returns to Instagram and claims he "lost 2 billion dollars in one day," adding, "This is love speech." Oct. 28 Speaking to the paparazzi, Ye apologizes for his comments about George Floyd's death, but in the process, he controversially compares himself to Floyd. "When I said that, and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people," he says. "It hurt the Black people. So I want to apologize for hurting them because right now, God has shown me, by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now." Skip advert But Ye once again doubles down on his antisemitic comments while speaking with the paparazzi, reading off a list of companies with Jewish executives. "If you look at the definition of defcon, it means to get extra defense, which obviously I must have needed," he says. He also claims a "Jewish doctor" misdiagnosed him with "having a disorder that would have had me on medication right now." Oct. 30 Page Six reports that Ye "could face financial crisis within months" because he has "five sources of income" and "four of them have been either completely shut down or badly compromised," including his deals with Adidas and Gap. Despite this, Ye continues making antisemitic comments. After returning to Instagram, he posts a screenshot of a text exchange with Russell Simmons, saying he's "gotta get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair." He also shares a graphic photo of Emmett Till and rants against Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who had called for businesses to boycott Ye. "You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time … Now eeeeveryone knows how much power you 'Business' people actually have," Ye writes. He subsequently says on Parler he has been "kicked off Instagram for 30 days." Nov. 2 NBC News reports that Ye settled with a former employee who alleged he "praised Hitler or Nazis in business meetings," an allegation the rapper denied. The report also says that six sources who have either worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional environments during the past five years have "heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler." One former employee alleges he said Hitler "had some good qualities" and "wasn't all bad" in 2018. Skip advert "I feel like he was just kind of like looking around, like seeing like, how are people reacting?" a former employee tells NBC. "He would say 'I even love Hitler' and then he would like pause for reactions." Three sources also tell the outlet that Ye went on an antisemitic rant at the TMZ offices in 2018, supporting Van Lathan's claim that he praised Hitler but that this footage was cut from the interview. A former TMZ employee tells NBC that founder Harvey Levin "came back into the edit bay and said, cut out anything related to Jews, to that type of antisemitism."