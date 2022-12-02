Elon Musk suspends Kanye West's Twitter account after swastika post (and not for fat-shaming Musk)

Kanye West's eventful Thursday ended with him being suspended from Twitter again, two weeks after the social media company reinstated his account following Elon Musk's ownership. "I tried my best," Musk tweeted late Thursday. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." The final straw for West, who now goes by Ye, was apparently posting a Jewish Star of David with a swastika in the middle.

Ok…enough. This man does not belong on any social media platform. (Not naive enough to think anyone is going to do anything about it) pic.twitter.com/5YXmLrDn9v — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 2, 2022

Twitter removed that post, and Ye started posting screenshots purporting to be text exchanges he had with Musk over on rival social media site Truth Social. "Sorry, but you have gone too far," Musk apparently wrote about the swastika image. "This is not love." Ye wrote back: "Who made you the judge." Musk, according to the screenshots, then quoted the first part of the Lord's Prayer, to which Ye replied, "I'm Jesus name," and then posted a screenshot of a noticed his account has been suspended for 12 hours.

Before being booted from the site, Ye posted an unflattering photo of Musk being hosed down, topless, by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. "Let's always remember this as my final tweet," he tweeted. "That is fine," Musk replied.

New content moderation plan of doing some kind of cryptic buddy comedy act with the unrepentant Nazi now in beta pic.twitter.com/InHqjeU42H — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) December 2, 2022

"This is not," he replied under the image of the swastika (presumably, since that post was removed). "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari," Musk clarified in another tweet. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

Ye's account was initially banned in October after started his downward spiral of antisemitic screeds. That spiral hit a new low earlier Thursday when he went on Alex Jones' Infowar show with his new pal white supremacist Nick Fuentes and repeatedly expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Still, Musk has called himself a "free speech absolutist" and vowed to make Twitter a haven for "free speech." He has recently started citing the Bible to explain his general amnesty for previously banned Twitter accounts, but as Talking Points Memo chief Josh Marshall noted early Friday, it's not clear just what will get you kicked off Twitter anymore.

what are the rules exactly? seems a bit unclear. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 2, 2022

From what I can tell over a period of a few hours Musk went from 'Kanye you're doing great. turning the other cheek is awesome' to your suspended. And this is all after Kanye started incorporating and building out his new I love Hitler organization. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 2, 2022