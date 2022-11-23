Controversial Twitter accounts reinstated under Elon Musk, explained

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account in January 2021 after he wrote a series of tweets that the platform felt contributed to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Before the ban, the company removed several of Trump's tweets that violated their civil integrity policy and initiated a 12-hour suspension as a warning. The company decided to ban his account indefinitely after he continued to write incendiary tweets, including one that said, "to all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th." In explaining their decision, the company said his tweets violated policy by providing "further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an 'orderly transition' and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election." After the poll closed, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The site officially reactivated Trump's Twitter account minutes later, but it remains unclear if the former president intends to return to the platform. Trump has previously said he would remain on his social media platform Truth Social, even if he was reinstated. "I don't see any reason for it," Trump remarked in a recent speech regarding returning to Twitter. He also cited the platform's "terrible" problems while lauding his own platform for being "very, very powerful," Bloomberg reports. Kanye West Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West's recent fall from billionaire status resulted from the backlash after he made multiple antisemitic comments during interviews and in social media posts online. West, legally known as Ye, had his Twitter account suspended in October after he penned an antisemitic rant where he threatened to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Skip advert West had returned to the platform following a similar ban on Instagram after making antisemitic posts where he claimed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was being controlled by Jewish people. Musk initially welcomed West back to the platform, since his last time on Twitter was in 2020, but West's return was short-lived. Following the platform's decision to suspend West after his antisemitic tweet, Musk said he talked to West, tweeting, "Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart." Shortly after the decision, West announced plans to purchase the conservative social media platform Parler. West marked his return to Twitter on Nov. 20 by tweeting, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Musk responded, "Don't kill what ye hate; save what ye love." West also tweeted "Shalom," in reference to the backlash to his antisemitism. Musk was one of the users that liked the message. Andrew Tate Twitter is just one of many social media platforms that have banned controversial influencer Andrew Tate. Tate has become infamous for making violent, misogynistic comments about women and spreading what some deem to be toxic masculinity. He has amassed a large fan base that raises concerns for his critics, who fear the influence of his rhetoric. Over the past year, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok all banned Tate from posting on their sites, following in the footsteps of Twitter, which banned him in 2017. Tate's Twitter suspension came after Tate tweeted that women should "bare some responsibility" for sexual assaults, per NBC. Skip advert