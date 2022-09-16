Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to kick activist in confrontation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday posted a video on social media in which she appears to kick a Gen Z activist.

The video, which has now been viewed over a million times, shows activists from group Voters of Tomorrow confronting Greene about gun reform as she's leaving a news conference, The Washington Post reports. At one point, activist Marianna Pecora walks in front of Greene, prompting the lawmaker to seemingly kick at Percora's feet (though neither pair of feet was visible in the video). Pecora then immediately says, "Oh my god," and moves to the side.

These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools. You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. “Gun-free” zones kill people. pic.twitter.com/1T37HH8jEO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 15, 2022

The confrontation occurred as Greene departed a House Freedom Caucus news conference regarding a government funding bill, the Post reports. The activists, including 20-year-old Mexican immigrant Santiago Mayer, questioned Greene about her stance on gun reform, at which point Greene suggested he "move to another country" if he didn't like U.S. gun laws. Greene later doubled down on Twitter, calling Mayer a "paid political activist, who just so happens to be blessed to have immigrated to our great country."

Just like I said, he’s a paid political activist, who just so happens to be blessed to have immigrated to our great country. He should respect and be grateful for American freedoms, like our 2A, instead of trying to destroy them. If he doesn’t like it, he can go back. https://t.co/avBbGejOaG pic.twitter.com/DY1ReCPJQS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 15, 2022

This is not the first time Greene has been caught allegedly harassing an activist. In 2019, she followed around Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg as he was meeting with legislators in Congress, reports Newsweek.

"We won't let her get away with this," Voters of Tomorrow wrote on Twitter.