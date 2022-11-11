Twitter reportedly pauses sign-ups for verification checkmark after 'impersonation issues'

Twitter is reportedly pressing pause on allowing users to buy verified blue checkmarks after this new feature led impersonators to flood the platform.

The social media platform suspended the launch of the new Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers a verified blue checkmark for $8 a month, "to help address impersonation issues," an internal note said, according to Platformer's Zoë Schiffer. The news was confirmed by The Washington Post, which reported Twitter told employees on Thursday night it is temporarily disabling Twitter Blue sign-ups. Existing subscribers were reportedly still able to access the features.

This comes as Twitter has been inundated with users impersonating high-profile accounts by buying Twitter Blue and getting a blue checkmark, with fake accounts for LeBron James, Nintendo, and more popping up. On Thursday, a fake account for Eli Lilly claimed that "insulin is free now," leading the real Eli Lilly to "apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account" — and the company's stock took a hit.

On Wednesday, Twitter started rolling out a solution to this issue: A second "official" checkmark for high-profile accounts. Hours after it launched, though, owner Elon Musk said he "just killed it," and the checkmark started disappearing from accounts. But the "official" label was launched for a second time on Friday for "some accounts," and an internal announcement reportedly said it was "for ONLY advertisers."

This is despite the fact that Musk in a Q&A on Wednesday dismissed the "official" label as an "aesthetic nightmare" and "another way of creating a two class system."