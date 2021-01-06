Twitter locks Trump's account for 12 hours, threatens a permanent ban

Twitter announced on Wednesday evening that because of the "unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," it has removed three of President Trump's tweets that were "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy.

Trump's account will be locked for 12 hours, Twitter said, and if he violates the company's civic integrity or violent threats policies again, it will "result in permanent suspension."

In one tweet, Trump encouraged his supporters who stormed the Capitol, saying they were right to breach the building because they have been "badly and unfairly treated for so long." Earlier, Trump tweeted a video telling his supporters, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now." He also declared, "We love you. You're very special." Catherine Garcia