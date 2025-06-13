Israel strikes Iran, killing military and nuclear chiefs

Israeli officials said the attack was a 'preemptive' strike on Iran's nuclear program

Iranian news broadcasters outside Tehran building hit by Israeli airstrike
Iranian news broadcasters outside Tehran building hit by Israeli airstrike
(Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Israel attacked Tehran and Iranian nuclear facilities and missile sites early Friday morning, killing the country's three top military leaders and at least two leading nuclear scientists. Israeli officials said the attack, involving 200 warplanes that hit more than 100 targets, was a "preemptive" strike on Iran's nuclear program. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel "took unilateral action" and the U.S. was "not involved in strikes against Iran."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸