Israel deports Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat

The Swedish activist was delivering food and medical aid to Palestine, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis there

Greta Thunberg talks to reporters in Paris airport
What happened

Israel Tuesday deported Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and three fellow passengers on a boat seized Monday while trying to deliver a symbolic amount of food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip to highlight Israel's longtime blockade of the Palestinian enclave and the growing humanitarian crisis there. Eight other shipmates refused to sign deportation documents and were being held in an Israeli prison awaiting court hearings.

