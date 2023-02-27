The Climate Book: Greta Thunberg's 'impassioned anthology' on climate change

When Greta Thunberg first started making headlines as a teen for leading school strikes outside of the Swedish parliament, she "promised she would never stop calling out leaders and governments for refusing to take strong enough actions to mitigate climate change," Rob Merrill writes for The Associated Press. Five years later, Thunberg has become one of the most recognized voices in climate activism and remains "blunt as ever" in her latest book project. "Leaving capitalist consumerism and market economics as the dominant stewards of the only known civilization in the universe will most likely seem, in retrospect, to have been a terrible idea," she writes in The Climate Book.

Thunberg curated a collection of 105 guest essays from scientists, journalists, and activists "to raise public awareness by sharing the best available science to shine a spotlight on what we've done to the Earth and what we must do to keep it habitable by humanity," Merrill says. The book, released in the U.S. on Feb. 14, covers everything from "ice shelves to economics, from fast fashion to the loss of species … from water shortages to Indigenous sovereignty, from future food production to carbon budgets." While "the book is sure to educate anyone who gives it an honest reading," Merrill adds, "it's difficult to shake a feeling of doom as you turn the pages."

After reading the anthology "at a deliberate pace over some weeks," NPR's Barbara King says, "the cumulative impact on my understanding of the crisis through its data, cross-cultural reflections, and paths for step-by-step change became mesmerizing." Thunberg and the contributors, "which includes well-known names like Margaret Atwood, George Monbiot, Bill McKibben, and Robin Wall Kimmerer," give actionable advice for combating the climate crisis in "compelling, bite-size chapters." The authors also explain why "climate justice must be at the center of these efforts."