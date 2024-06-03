The push for more climate change stories in Hollywood

America's entertainment industry has often been accused of marginalizing stories about the planet

Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up'
Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up,' which has been praised for addressing climate change in a way many films skirt
(Image credit: Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)
Hollywood has grown and changed in recent years, especially after the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023. But one common complaint remains: The major film and television studios are not telling enough stories about the threat of climate change. A new study appears to show that this is not just some insider's take but a quantifiable fact. 

The study, published in April by Maine's Colby College and the consultancy Good Energy, conducted a "systematic content analysis of 250 of the most popular fictional films released between 2013 and 2022." It analyzed these films based on two metrics: whether climate change existed within the film and whether characters were aware of it. The study concluded that only 9.6% of the films analyzed passed both of these metrics. Furthermore, the phrase "climate change" was mentioned at least twice in only 3.6% of the films. 

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

