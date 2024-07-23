In 'Twisters,' there are no winds of (climate) change

The weather-focused blockbuster kicks up a swirl of controversy over a conspicuous and deliberate omission

Cast at the premier of "TWISTERS"
Actors Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell attend Universal's 'Twisters' premiere
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
The summer blockbuster is back, and like so much of our recent mainstream media intake, what's old is new again. Enter "Twisters," the loose sequel-cum-spiritual-successor to 1996's mega-hit "Twister." As its pluralizing "s" indicates, "Twisters" understands that its main proposition to viewers is: more. More action, more special effects wizardry and, yes, more of the eponymous whirlwinds wreaking havoc across more combustible set pieces.  

But for a movie premised on cinematic excess, there's an absence in "Twisters" as well. Despite its focus on catastrophic weather, the film carefully elides any mention of climate change and its real-world contributions to the meteorological bedlam described onscreen. That, it turns out, is by design. "I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don't ever feel like (it) is putting forward any message," the director Lee Isaac Chung said at CNN. "I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented." 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

