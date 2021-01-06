Drama in D.C.
Trump asks his supporters who stormed the Capitol to 'remember this day forever!'

6:47 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

In a tweet that has since been removed by Twitter, President Trump on Wednesday evening stoked his supporters who have descended on Capitol Hill, telling them they are justified in their actions.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long," Trump tweeted. "Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever!"

With many waving Trump flags and wearing Make America Great Again hats, the supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday morning, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place. Trump did not immediately ask the mob to leave, and aides told The New York Times he refused to issue a statement because he was so angry at Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification — something Pence did not have the power to do.

When Trump finally did break his silence, he requested that people "remain peaceful" and "respect the law and our great men and women in blue." He then tweeted a video telling his supporters he thinks they are "very special." Twitter flagged this video — as well as the tweet asking people to "remember this day forever!" — with notes explaining they could not be replied to or retweeted because that could further incite violence. Not long after, Twitter removed both of the tweets completely. Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Romney: Capitol breach 'an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States'

7:47 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) stance on what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was probably clear before he released a statement on the matter, but his response was blistering nonetheless.

Romney joined many of his fellow Republicans in condemning the breach of the Capitol by President Trump's supporters, ultimately laying the blame on the commander-in-chief himself. "We gather today due to a selfish man's injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning," Romney said in the statement. "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States."

The senator went on to repeat the fact that there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims that the president election was stolen from him, arguing that "the best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth." Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
Twitter locks Trump's account for 12 hours, threatens a permanent ban

7:33 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter announced on Wednesday evening that because of the "unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," it has removed three of President Trump's tweets that were "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy.

Trump's account will be locked for 12 hours, Twitter said, and if he violates the company's civic integrity or violent threats policies again, it will "result in permanent suspension."

In one tweet, Trump encouraged his supporters who stormed the Capitol, saying they were right to breach the building because they have been "badly and unfairly treated for so long." Earlier, Trump tweeted a video telling his supporters, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now." He also declared, "We love you. You're very special." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Pence, not Trump, reportedly approved National Guard deployment after Capitol breach

7:16 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted earlier Wednesday that President Trump had authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., after his supporters breached the Capitol. There are reports, however, that it was not Trump, but Vice President Mike Pence who approved the move.

Per The New York Times, Pentagon and Trump administration officials said the green light came from the vice president, while Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he and Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Majority Leader (D-Md.), about what was happening at the Capitol. It does not appear either Miller or Milley spoke with the president.

Pence making the decision certainly seems plausible, considering Trump has reportedly angered his aides with his lax attitude toward his supporters' actions. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
D.C. police say woman shot inside Capitol has died

6:45 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A woman who was shot inside the Capitol after President Trump's supporters breached the building Wednesday has died from her injuries, Washington, D.C.'s, Metropolitan Police Department said, per CNN.

"Yes, the adult female that was shot ... was pronounced dead at an area hospital," Dustin Sternbeck, an MPD spokesperson, told CNN, adding that "additional details will be forthcoming as this remains an active MPD investigation."

It not clear what led to the shooting, nor who fired the shot. Read more at CNN and WUSA9. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence

6:16 p.m.
Trump.
Screenshot/Twitter/RealDonaldTrump

Facebook has removed President Trump's video responding to the Capitol breach, with Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity, explaining that the company believes the footage "contributes to, rather than diminishes, the risk of ongoing violence."

In the video, Trump had urged his supporters to "stay peaceful," but also told them "we love you, you're very special."

Meanwhile, lawmakers and members of the press were forced to shelter in place as Trump supporters looted the building's halls and trashed its offices in what CNN characterized as an "attempted coup," and fellow Republicans labeled as "an act of insurrection." White House aides reportedly pressured Trump to put out a more forceful statement condemning the day's events, which Trump refused.

Speaking earlier in the day, President-elect Joe Biden reminded Americans, "At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite." Jeva Lange

drama in DC
Lawmakers are hoping to quickly return to Capitol to finish Electoral College certification

5:57 p.m.

"The Capitol is being cleared" after President Trump's supporters breached the building on Wednesday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, which means the Electoral College certification is on hold. Members of Congress, though, want to get back inside their chambers as soon as possible.

Jeffries said the House and Senate will return "when it's safe," while two anonymous lawmakers told The Hill they expect the process to continue tonight, adding that "in the face of violence, it's even more important we get the count done."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hopes that's the plan. One of his aides told The Washington Post, he doesn't want to waste any time, but it's reportedly not just about efficiency. McConnell thinks going back to work will project strength after the chaos, two senior GOP officials told the Post.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) later seemed to make a return Wednesday night official. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

5:56 p.m.
Alyssa Farah
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."

Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."

Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"

Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him." Brendan Morrow

