Who is Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist who dined with Trump and Kanye?

Notably, Fuentes claimed he'd been introduced to Greene by longtime right-wing propagandist and commentator Milo Yiannopolis, who previously served as an intern in Greene's congressional office. How did Fuentes end up at the Mar-a-Lago dinner? During a brief interview with right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool after news of the meeting with Trump became public, Yiannopolis claimed he was the person who arranged for Ye to bring Fuentes to dinner with the former president. While the exact content of their mealtime discussion remains unclear, both Ye and Fuentes have said that although Trump didn't know who Fuentes was, he was nevertheless impressed by the streamer's flattery and ability to rattle off political commentary. According to Yiannopolis, Fuentes was brought to the pre-scheduled Trump-Ye meeting in order to "give Trump an unvarnished view of how a portion of his base views his candidacy." Speaking with NBC, Fuentes seemed to agree, describing the ensuing controversy over his presence as "the chickens are coming home to roost." "You know," he added, "this is the frustration with his base and with his true loyalists." Have politicians faced repercussions for associating with Fuentes? While a handful of Republican officials have, to varying degrees, been willing to criticize Fuentes — if not necessarily Trump himself for dining with him — it remains to be seen whether there will be any lasting consequences for the former president and his bid to return to the White House in 2024. This is not the first time the GOP has found itself caught between condemning overt bigotry and risking the ire of its rightmost base: after Reps. Gosar and Greene addressed Fuentes' AFPAC conference this past spring, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made sure to reassure the public that he took the issue seriously, telling reporters during a press conference that "I talked to them." He has since promised to restore both Greene and Gosar to their congressional committees in the coming legislative term.