Kanye West also made antisemitic comments in unaired Tucker Carlson clips

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dedicated two nights of his top-rated hourlong show last week to his interview with Kanye West, now legally known as Ye. Carlson and the other hosts at Fox News were very enthusiastic about West and his comments — at least until West got suspended from Instagram and Twitter for a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. But West also made some antisemitic comments during his sit-down with Carlson, Vice News reports, and Carlson's team edited them out.

Portions of the interview that didn't make the final cut, obtained by Vice's Motherboard, included everything from "a simple statement of fact from Ye — 'I was vaccinated'" — to "numerous antisemitic sentiments" and "a strange and lengthy digression about 'fake children'" that West claimed were "placed into my house to sexualize my kids."

West complained about the school his children with Kim Kardashian attend, pointing to their lessons on Kwanzaa. "I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa," he told Carlson. "At least it will come with some financial engineering." He also elaborated on his tweeted shibboleth about Black people being the actual Jews, and he suggested Jewish people can't dance.

You can watch the unaired clips at Vice News, but the liberal media organization Media Matters juxtaposed some of West's excised comments about Jews with praise from Fox News hosts and guests.

We compared Fox’s coverage of their Kanye West interview with new footage of what was actually happening in the interview pic.twitter.com/xsUcNdaEyz — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 11, 2022

Including these parts of the interview, and one where West talks about God giving him repeated visions about building "fully kinetic energy communities," "might have helped audiences understand Ye's state of mind, and general grasp on observable reality," Vice suggests, adding that West has "spoken frequently about living with bipolar disorder and experiencing manic episodes" and discussed pausing his mediations for periods of time, though he also wrote earlier this year that it's "dismissive" to "say I'm off my meds anytime I speak up."

Trevor Noah discussed West's descent into antisemitic rants on Tuesday's Daily Show. Among other jokes and critiques of Ye's social media posts, Noah said he feels "sorry for American right-wingers, because they're getting Kanye now," not in his artistic prime, comparing it to "getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school."