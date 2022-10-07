Kanye West defends wearing White Lives Matter shirt to Tucker Carlson: 'The idea of me wearing it was funny'

Kanye West has stopped by Fox News after drawing backlash for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, explaining he did so because of his "connection with God."

The rapper appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight days after sparking controversy for wearing a shirt that said "White Lives Matter" at a fashion show. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, compared wearing the shirt to Tonya Harding performing a triple axel.

"I do certain things from a feeling," he said. "I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance."

But West also told Carlson he wore the shirt because he "thought the idea of me wearing it was funny," adding, "The answer to why I wrote 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing."

The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali argued the shirt served as a "billboard for white nationalists," while The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill called it a "dangerously dumb message," adding, "the REASON we don't have to say white lives matter is because white lives have never NOT mattered."

Elsewhere in the interview, West claimed his "so-called friends slash handlers" told him he would "be killed" for supporting former President Donald Trump, and he criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for putting her "a-- out" on a magazine cover. West also told Carlson he is pro-life, and he wore a lanyard with a photo of an ultrasound during the appearance.

Adidas said Thursday it's placing its partnership with West under review in the wake of the White Lives Matter controversy, leading the rapper to respond in Instagram, "I AM ADIDAS."