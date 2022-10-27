Kanye West gets kicked out of Skechers offices after showing up 'unannounced and uninvited'

The fallout from Kanye West's antisemitic remarks is continuing, as the rapper has been escorted out of Skechers' corporate officers after an unwelcome visit.

The footwear company said in a statement that Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, "showed up unannounced and uninvited" to its corporate offices in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," the company said. "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West."

Ye seemingly visited Skechers looking for a new home for his Yeezy shoes, according to TMZ, which notes he may not have realized Skechers is owned by a Jewish family. Earlier this week, Adidas announced it would end a partnership with Ye over the rapper's recent "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous" antisemitic comments, though Bloomberg reports the company still plans to sell Yeezy designs without the branding.

As a result of the terminated Adidas deal, Forbes said Ye is officially no longer a billionaire and that his net worth is now $400 million. In a return to Instagram, the rapper claimed he lost "2 billion dollars in one day" over what he described as "love speech."

Meanwhile, TMZ reports Ye's private school, Donda Academy, has closed its doors for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The principal, Jason Angell, reportedly said in an email to parents this step was being taken "at the discretion of our founder."